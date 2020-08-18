Advertisement

Elderly couple finds love during the coronavirus pandemic

Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CNN) - An elderly New York couple proves that it is never too late to find love, even during a pandemic.

Jeffrey Miller, 76, popped the question to his true love, 71-year-old Gloria Alexis, earlier this month surrounded by staff and friends at their assisted living facility.

“There’s something about her that makes me happy,” Miller said.

Staff says the couple have been friends for years and are inseperable.

When Alexis got sick during the pandemic, Miller said that is when he realized that he loved her.

“He can’t live without me,” Alexis said.

The couple has a message to others looking for love during the pandemic.

“You are never too old to find love. I’m 76. She’s 71. Never give up. Keep the faith. You will always find love out there,” Miller said.

They plan to get married in September with all their friends and family.

Copyright 2020 WPIX via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Floridians voting by mail in huge numbers compared to 2016

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As of Monday, more than 2.1 million people had cast mail-in ballots with more still coming in. That compares to fewer than 1.3 million in the 2016 primary.

News

Shortage of materials hurting electric companies working to get power restored

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Phil Reed
Many people without power aren’t waiting on the power company. That’s because of damage to electrical meters at thousands of homes.

News

Shortage of materials hurts electric companies working to get power restored

Updated: 36 minutes ago
A big issue many electric companies are facing is the lack of materials.

National Politics

Golden State Killer faces his victims in 1st day of hearings

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Golden State Killer, a former police officer in California who eluded capture for four decades, faces his victims in court Tuesday on the first of four days of hearings before he is sentenced to life in prison.

Iowa

Dubuque’s Southwest Arterial opens after more than a decade of planning

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Dubuque's Southwest Arterial, a 6.1-mile, 4-lane highway, is open after years of planning and construction.

Latest News

National Politics

Dems put divides aside, rally behind Biden at convention

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden's convention gave voice to victims of the coronavirus pandemic, the related economic downturn and police violence.

News

Shortage of materials hurts electric companies as they work to get power restored

Updated: 1 hour ago
Workers at Price say they're not sure why there's a shortage in material, but they are reaching out to companies nationwide to try to get more.

Coronavirus

Shortly after re-opening, some schools are forced to go back to remote learning due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Shortly after re-opening, some schools are forced to go back to remote learning due to COVID-19

Local

Marion car crash leaves one dead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jay Greene
Police said it happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday on Highway 100 at South 31st Street.

National

Heat wave still threatens California power grid with outages

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California’s power grid operators are keeping a wary eye on the thermometer as a heat wave continues to stress the electrical system.