Dubuque’s Southwest Arterial opens after more than a decade of planning

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Bryan Conklin has been a trucker for six months. Opening up the Southwest Arterial is a relief for him.

“Going through towns with traffic, I am carrying 70 to 80 thousand pounds, so to stop is hurting my brakes, it is messing with my tires,” he said. “So if I can get a straight shot, I am going to take that.”

Conklin said going through the highway will also save him a lot of time.

”(Dubuque) is a smaller town but our traffic is massive,” he mentioned. “If I am coming through there at 4:30 through 6 o’clock, it is going to take me probably 40 to 45 minutes just to get through that time. Southwest Arterial not only is my speed limit higher, I can cut through and get away from all the business, the people coming home from work.”

Hugh Holak, construction engineer with the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) said they put a lot of thought, work, and money into the project.

“The construction process has lasted since the fall of 2016, so we have been at it for four years,” he said. “The planning process was more than a decade ahead of that.”

Holak said paving the 6.1 mile 4-lane highway cost around 25 million dollars, but he added that it will make a big difference.

”It will be easier, hopefully alleviate some traffic on 20 through West Dodge and make it easier, especially if you are coming from the west to the south,” he mentioned.

The middle interchange, however, remains closed.

Holak said the issue is lighting.

”The lighting installation is complete, however, we are waiting for power and the Maquoketa Valley has other priorities right at this point,” he commented.

The interchange is expected to be ready by the first week of September.

