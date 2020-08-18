Advertisement

Clarifying why FEMA contacted KCRG-TV9

Dozens of African refugees are displaced after Monday's derecho in eastern Iowa.
Dozens of African refugees are displaced after Monday's derecho in eastern Iowa.
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - FEMA released a statement explaining why it contacted a KCRG-TV9 reporter about getting help to derecho victims and clarified it did not have difficulty contacting Cedar Rapids city officials.

John Mills with a FEMA Incident Management Assistance Team contacted KCRG-TV9 Sunday night to get more details about refugees who were living in an apartment the Cedar Terrace apartments. Residents there described it as a “third world country” with many people sleeping in tents with little help.

During a city news conference and during an appearance on PBS Newshour, KCRG-TV9′s Beth Malicki noted FEMA contacted KCRG-TV9 but incorrectly indicated FEMA “could not get through” to city officials to get that information. FEMA says it never tried to contact the city about Cedar Terrace, adding that it has a very positive relationship with the City of Cedar Rapids and the State of Iowa.

Mills did note the a limited flow of information around the disaster. He echoed that in a statement Tuesday, saying contacting the reporter was “the path of least resistance” to get information on those needing help, noting it is common practice to contact media in disaster areas.

“Part of the normal response process is checking local news media as one method for gaining situational awareness,” Mills stated.

