Cedar Rapids Schools still assessing damage, deciding on length of delay soon

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Every school in the Cedar Rapids took on damage in the derecho, and the process of welcoming children into these buildings starts with fully understanding what repairs are needed.

The district updated the community during a news conference on Tuesday. Superintendent Noreen Bush explained the strategy from this point forward.

”We are assessing each building and working with insurance,” Bush said. “It will take to the end of the week and we should have a better idea. Our number one goal is to get kids back to school.”

The district was scheduled to start the school year this upcoming Monday, although it was planning to delay a week to better plan for coronavirus-related changes. Before that delay was implemented, the derecho hit, leading to the current indefinite delay to the fall start.

