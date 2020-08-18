Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Mayor asks President Trump to add individual assistance to Disaster Declaration

Brad Hart talks to President Trump during roundtable discussion on Tuesday in Cedar Rapids.
Brad Hart talks to President Trump during roundtable discussion on Tuesday in Cedar Rapids.(KCRG)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart pushed for the addition of the individual assistance component to the Disaster Declaration President Trump signed on Monday.

It came during Tuesday’s roundtable discussion with Iowa leaders in Cedar Rapids.

The public portion of the declaration helps clear debris and fix public utilities and buildings, but Trump has not yet approved the individual assistance portion covering damaged homes and farms.

The individual assistance would help ease the financial burden on people in Iowa trying to get trees and debris out of their yards while dealing with other storm related damages. While insurance may handle removing trees that fell on houses, many are dealing with trees in their yards.

During the roundtable Trump was briefed on the storm damage and recovery efforts, hearing from Iowa leaders about what’s needed. Trump spoke very highly of Iowans and acknowledged the recovery Iowa made following the 2008 flood.

Trump then departed from Cedar Rapids for a scheduled visit to Yuma, Arizona. He did not leave the airport to tour Cedar Rapids to see the damage and recovery efforts.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Former Cedar Rapids Schools employee charged with enticement of minor

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A former employee of the Cedar Rapids Community School District has been accused of having sex with a student in a criminal complaint filed in United States District Court on Monday.

Iowa

Iowa state audit finds evidence of malfeasance in Clutier

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A special investigation into concerns of malfeasance in the east-central city of Clutier has turned up more than $100,000 in improper and unsupported spending of public money and undeposited collections.

Iowa

Trump campaign sues 3rd Iowa county over absentee mailings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and Republican Party groups are suing a third Iowa county, seeking to invalidate thousands of absentee ballot request forms that have been submitted by voters.

Iowa

Marcus Theatres outlines next phase in reopening plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
Marcus Theatres will reopen three of its movie theaters in Iowa later this month. This comes as the theater chain announced the next phase in its reopening plans.

Latest News

Iowa

Trump signs only a portion of Iowa’s disaster relief request

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has signed only a portion of an emergency declaration to supply federal money to help Iowa recover from an unusual wind storm that struck a week ago.

Iowa

307 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 307 more COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Beach Boys concert at McGrath Amphitheatre canceled

Updated: 4 hours ago
VenuWorks Cedar Rapids has cancelled the Beach Boys concert at the McGrath Amphitheatre due to last week’s derecho storm.

Iowa

ITC Midwest restores electricity to all its substations, work continues

Updated: 4 hours ago
Cedar Rapids-based ITC Midwest said it has restored electricity to all its transmission substations as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.

National

Kanye West will be on the November ballot in Iowa

Updated: 5 hours ago
Rapper Kanye West filed all the necessary paperwork and will appear on the November ballot as a presidential candidate in Iowa.

Iowa

Biden for President: “One photo-op in Iowa does not make up for four years of failed leadership”

Updated: 5 hours ago
Biden for President Iowa State Director Lauren Dillon released a statement Tuesday morning as President Trump prepares to visit Cedar Rapids to see storm damage caused by last week’s derecho.