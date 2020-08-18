Cedar Rapids Mayor asks President Trump to add individual assistance to Disaster Declaration

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart pushed for the addition of the individual assistance component to the Disaster Declaration President Trump signed on Monday.

It came during Tuesday’s roundtable discussion with Iowa leaders in Cedar Rapids.

The public portion of the declaration helps clear debris and fix public utilities and buildings, but Trump has not yet approved the individual assistance portion covering damaged homes and farms.

The individual assistance would help ease the financial burden on people in Iowa trying to get trees and debris out of their yards while dealing with other storm related damages. While insurance may handle removing trees that fell on houses, many are dealing with trees in their yards.

During the roundtable Trump was briefed on the storm damage and recovery efforts, hearing from Iowa leaders about what’s needed. Trump spoke very highly of Iowans and acknowledged the recovery Iowa made following the 2008 flood.

Trump then departed from Cedar Rapids for a scheduled visit to Yuma, Arizona. He did not leave the airport to tour Cedar Rapids to see the damage and recovery efforts.

