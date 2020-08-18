Cedar Rapids curfew shortened, will now start at Midnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The curfew following last week’s derecho has been shortened in Cedar Rapids, according to officials.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department, in a post on its Twitter account, said that the curfew will now run from Midnight utnil 6:00 a.m. nightly. It had previously been in effect starting at 10:00 p.m.

No estimate for the end of the curfew was given by police officials.

Curfew has been shortened to Midnight to 6 a.m. daily. Curfew has been in effect since the August 10 devastating storm. — Cedar Rapids Police (@CR_Police) August 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.