Biden for President: “One photo-op in Iowa does not make up for four years of failed leadership”

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Biden for President Iowa State Director Lauren Dillon released a statement Tuesday morning as President Trump prepares to visit Cedar Rapids to see storm damage caused by last week’s derecho.

“One photo-op in Iowa does not make up for four years of failed leadership from this White House,” Dillon wrote. “Donald Trump has paid nothing but lip service to Iowa’s working families, and his last ditch effort to show that he is on their side is fooling no one. From his disastrous COVID response and costly trade policies that put Iowa workers on the losing side of the equation, to his half-hearted storm response, Donald Trump has always failed to deliver for Iowans in times of crisis. Iowans see through his transparent attempts to save face — and they’re demanding real results that they know only Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will deliver because time and again, Joe and Kamala have proven they will stand up and fight for working people. Together, we’ll build Iowa back better.”

President Trump will meet with Governor Kim Reynolds to discuss the state’s response to the disaster. On Monday President Trump approved a federal Presidential Major Disaster Declaration following a request from Gov. Reynolds over the weekend.

