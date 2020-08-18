Beach Boys concert at McGrath Amphitheatre canceled

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - VenuWorks Cedar Rapids has canceled the Beach Boys concert at the McGrath Amphitheatre due to last week’s derecho storm.

The concert had been scheduled for August 21.

“Cedar Rapids has once again been hit hard by Mother Nature,” Executive Director of VenuWorks Cedar Rapids Michael Silva said. “We had hoped to move forward with the Beach Boys show scheduled for this Friday. Many of our staff members and guests sustained significant damage to their homes and remain without power. Together with our partners, we feel the best decision is to cancel this weekend’s event.”

VenuWorks said ticket holders can request a refund at their point of purchase, with those who purchased their tickets online through Ticketmaster.com, charge-by-phone or at the U.S. Cellular Center ticket office will receive a refund automatically.

“We were very much looking forward to gathering safely for an evening of music and new memories with our Cedar Rapids fans and families,” said Mike Love of The Beach Boys. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with all Iowans as they recover from derecho 2020. We look forward to returning soon, until then, please be well and take great care of each other.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.