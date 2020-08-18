AT&T waiving wireless overage charges until August 24

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wireless customers for another major provider will not be subject to overage charges for a limited time, according to the company.

AT&T said its prepaid and postpaid customers will not incur overage charges between August 18 and August 24. The offer applies to talk, text, and data.

The benefit only applies to users in the following zip codes: 50112, 50157, 50632, 50651, 50675, 52033, 52060, 52202, 52203, 52205, 52206, 52207, 52208, 52209, 52210, 52211, 52212, 52213, 52214, 52215, 52216, 52218, 52219, 52224, 52225, 52227, 52228, 52229, 52232, 52233, 52236, 52237, 52240, 52241, 52242, 52245, 52246, 52249, 52251, 52253, 52254, 52255, 52257, 52301, 52302, 52305, 52306, 52310, 52313, 52314, 52315, 52317, 52318, 52320, 52322, 52323, 52324, 52328, 52329, 52332, 52333, 52334, 52336, 52337, 52338, 52339, 52340, 52341, 52342, 52345, 52346, 52347, 52349, 52351, 52352, 52354, 52358, 52362, 52401, 52402, 52403, 52404, 52405, 52411, 52729, 52745, 52747, 52765, 52769, 52772, 52773, 52777, 52778

U.S. Cellular had previously waived overage charges for its customers until the end of August.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.