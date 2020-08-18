Allen’s Orchard suffers losses of trees, apples in the derecho

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular Linn County orchard suffered significant damage in last Monday’s derecho, according to its owner.

Chris Gensicke, the orchard’s owner, said that the storm’s winds stripped the apples right off of the trees, making them unusable in many cases. Debris and warm temperatures made it impossible to save the apples on the ground.

“We’re still getting calls and emails today, ‘is U Pick open this weekend?’” Gensicke said. “That’s the hardest part for me. Not seeing the smiles on kids’ faces, getting to come out and have an apple in their hand, eating it off the tree for this year. It’s going to be the loss of that community this year, and the time lost, 10 years of my life as an apple orchard grower.”

Gensicke said that he watched as trees snapped, with dozens damaged in the intense winds.

They said the earliest the next crop will be ready will be next year. But, they said it will take at least another five years to replace any trees they’ve lost in the storm.

The orchard plans to reopen by the weekend to sell the remaining apples, as well as other items in their shop.

Hello to all from the team at Allen's! We hope this message finds you and your loved ones safe and well after the... Posted by Allen's Orchard on Monday, August 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.