After trashing spoiled food, Iowans on food stamps don’t know how they’ll feed their families until next month

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Even as power is restored around eastern Iowa following last week’s derecho, extended outages are leaving behind emptied refrigerators and freezers, losses that are even more profound for the thousands of people in the area participating in food assistance programs.

Among them are Amber Curtis and Mario Williams, who live with their three daughters, ages 2, 3, and 4, at an apartment at Hawthorne Hills, a southwest Cedar Rapids complex operated by the Affordable Housing Network. As of Monday afternoon, they still didn’t have power back.

Curtis had just replenished her family’s food supply, mainly stocking up on meat, the weekend before the derecho hit. By the Thursday following the storm, they were forced to toss almost all of it.

“It was like over $500 worth of food that we had to throw away,” Williams said.

He said they tried to salvage the meat as long as they could, scouring the city in search of ice each day to keep it cold. What they were able to save, they barbecued on a charcoal grill in front of their unit and offered to their neighbors as well, who also had to throw out spoiled food.

“We’ve just been managing, just in the best way we can, seriously,” Curtis said.

But they don’t know how much longer they will be able to manage.

Curtis and Williams bought almost all of their food with money from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as the food stamps program, which they normally receive on the second of each month.

That means they have to figure out how they’ll feed themselves and their three little girls for the next two-and-a-half weeks until September’s assistance arrives.

“We’re just really, really, really, really praying that we get some type of help,” Curtis said.

They said just about all their neighbors at Hawthorne Hills are in the same situation — no power, no food, and no food stamps.

As of June, more than 12,000 households in Linn County participate in government food assistance programs, and many of them are undoubtedly facing this challenge too.

“I feel all sad now that I’m thinking about it,” Curtis said. “I’m trying to stay positive. I’m so sorry. Now that I’m thinking about it, it’s just kind of stressing me out.”

She applied Sunday for assistance from the Iowa Department of Human Services, filing a request for replacement of spoiled food.

But they don’t know if or when they’ll get that money from the government.

“I can’t sit here and be thinking about what’s going to happen next week. We’ve still got to get through today,” Williams said.

Even applying for that assistance was difficult and made more complicated with their power still out, according to Curtis.

Her grandmother, who lives nearby, walked to their apartment, picked up the hard-copy application Curtis had filled out, and took a bus to the Department of Human Services office, only to be told she would need to email the form.

“It’s been a rollercoaster,” Curtis said.

Not knowing how her family will get by over the next two weeks has made that rollercoaster even bumpier.

“I’m really, really doing my best, trying to be strong, but I do feel scared. I do feel panic,” she said.

Curtis has even had to tell her girls they can’t have a snack when they ask for one because they’re trying to save the food they have.

“It hurts to tell them that they can’t do something, especially something to eat,” she said, choking up. “It’s something to eat. I’m Mommy. I’m supposed to have all that together, and lately, I don’t feel like I’ve been having that together, and it’s been kind of hard.”

The family has received some food from donations, dropped off by strangers at the Hawthorne Hills office. They say the apartment complex’s management has really helped them, but the food is first come, first serve.

“They’re trying to distribute it evenly among everybody, but everybody’s needs are just so different, so it’s just basically time management. The faster you get there, the faster you get it,” Curtis said.

Now it’s help that can’t come fast enough for the family of five.

If not, Williams said they might have to dip into their emergency savings to keep their daughters fed.

“Hopefully the government’s got an open heart to realize what we’re going through out here,” Williams said. “I ain’t really asking for too much but food.”

