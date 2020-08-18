307 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 307 more COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on August 18, the state’s data is showing a total of 52,924 COVID-19 cases and 987 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 3,272 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 564,496 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 287 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 31 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 86 are in the ICU and 35 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.