Volunteers from surrounding states help get massive trees off of homes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A flag that flew on Thomas Applebee’s navy ship in 1992 is still flying after weathering the derecho.

“lt’s all ripped up, but it’s still standing,” Applebee said.

Applebee was home when the pine tree in his front yard fell on his home.

"Yeah I was inside, it was a pretty good thud," Applebee said.

He only has minor damage to his home and is able to still live there. He and neighbors started to clear what they could once it was safe.

"We soon realized there were two huge trees down in the middle of the street and we could not move those. We did clear off some of the yards and stuff so if someone did have to come down with an emergency vehicle they could go through the yard instead of the street," Applebee said.

The things too big and too dangerous to more required more bodies and heavy equipment. The Samaritan's Purse has a unit doing the heavy lifting for people who need help.

“I’m really thankful for these guys coming out and helping with the big tree. That was really…really out of my league,” Applebee said.

Samaritan's Purse realized the damage to Iowa was so extensive the number of people they sent wasn't enough. Right now they're rallying additional troops to send to the area.

Applebee is still in awe of the destruction his community is living with.

“I’ve been here 30 some years and this is the worst I’ve ever seen. It’s the most widespread destruction. There’s a lot of people hurting…a lot of needs at the moment. I’ve been through the 2008 floods and tornadoes and this is by far the worst,” Applebee said.

