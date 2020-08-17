Advertisement

Volunteers from surrounding states help get massive trees off of homes

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A flag that flew on Thomas Applebee’s navy ship in 1992 is still flying after weathering the derecho. 

“lt’s all ripped up, but it’s still standing,” Applebee said.

Applebee was home when the pine tree in his front yard fell on his home.

"Yeah I was inside, it was a pretty good thud," Applebee said. 

He only has minor damage to his home and is able to still live there. He and neighbors started to clear what they could once it was safe. 

"We soon realized there were two huge trees down in the middle of the street and we could not move those. We did clear off some of the yards and stuff so if someone did have to come down with an emergency vehicle they could go through the yard instead of the street," Applebee said.

The things too big and too dangerous to more required more bodies and heavy equipment. The Samaritan's Purse has a unit doing the heavy lifting for people who need help.

“I’m really thankful for these guys coming out and helping with the big tree. That was really…really out of my league,” Applebee said.

Samaritan's Purse realized the damage to Iowa was so extensive the number of people they sent wasn't enough. Right now they're rallying additional troops to send to the area. 

Applebee is still in awe of the destruction his community is living with. 

“I’ve been here 30 some years and this is the worst I’ve ever seen. It’s the most widespread destruction. There’s a lot of people hurting…a lot of needs at the moment. I’ve been through the 2008 floods and tornadoes and this is by far the worst,” Applebee said. 

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Linn-Mar school board to discuss delaying start of school year due to storm damage

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The district said it is considering delaying the start of the school year after last week's storm caused substantial damage to several buildings.

News

Out-of-state utility workers join cleanup efforts in Quad Cities

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Workers from around the country are traveling to Iowa to join the clean up effort.

News

Storm damage cleanup in Marshalltown brings back memories of 2018 tornado

Updated: 43 minutes ago
For people in Marshalltown, clean-up from last week's storm is bringing back memories of another disaster - the 2018 tornado. City leaders say this recovery may be even more difficult.

News

Gov. Reynolds formally requests expedited Presidential Major Disaster Declaration

Updated: 46 minutes ago
It includes a $4 billion dollar request for recovery for areas hit by the derecho.

News

Work to restore power continues a week after derecho storm

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Alliant Energy says it wants to have power back to a "significant amount" of customers by the end of the day Tuesday.

Latest News

News

‘Like hell’: People at Cedar Rapids apartment complex still without power, hot water, as they plead for more help

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
Residents at Westdale Court Apartments said they haven’t been just left in the dark but feel abandoned and forgotten in southwest Cedar Rapids.

News

Without power and hot water, Westdale Court residents demand more help

Updated: 7 hours ago
Residents say they haven’t been just left in the dark but abandoned, forgotten in southwest Cedar Rapids.

Local

Homeowners & professionals clean up area near Kennedy High School

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
In the storm, many schools were damaged and it’s delaying a return to Cedar Rapids classrooms, including Kennedy High School.

News

11-year-old cleaning up his neighborhood after storm

Updated: 8 hours ago
After riding out Monday’s derecho in their basement, one Cedar Rapids mom said her 11-year-old son wasted no time wanting to get out to help clean-up.

News

Wellington Heights community members take a break from clean up

Updated: 8 hours ago
Community in Wellington Heights say they are trying to stay positive in the midst storm cleanup

News

Cleaning up the area near a Cedar Rapids' school

Updated: 8 hours ago
In the storm many schools were damaged and it's delaying a return to Cedar Rapids classrooms.