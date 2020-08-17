UnityPoint Health - Cedar Rapids to hand out water and hand sanitizer Monday afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - Cedar Rapids said it will be distributing free water and hand sanitizer from 2 to 6 p.m. in the St. Luke’s Women’s and Children’s Parking lot located at 1100 First Avenue NE.

Additionally, UnityPoint said its Urgent Care Marion & Westside and Express - Peck’s Landing clinics are now operating normal hours. Other UnityPoint clinics have also resumed normal hours except for St. Luke’s Gastroenterology and Urgent Care Hiawatha.

Abbe Community Mental Health is also open.

For more information visit UnityPoint.org.

