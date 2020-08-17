Advertisement

Trump retweets purported audio of Biden call with Ukraine

President Donald Trump has retweeted an audio recording that U.S. intelligence officials have described as part of a Russian campaign to denigrate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
President Donald Trump has retweeted an audio recording that U.S. intelligence officials have described as part of a Russian campaign to denigrate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has retweeted an audio recording that U.S. intelligence officials have described as being part of a Russian campaign to denigrate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The leaked conversation, purportedly between Biden and former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, dates from Feb. 18, 2016. The excerpt of it retweeted by Trump centers on the ouster of Ukraine's chief prosecutor, who had previously investigated the owner of a Ukraine energy company where Biden's son, Hunter, once held a board seat.

By amplifying the recording to his more than 85 million Twitter followers, Trump underscored the ease with which pro-Russian narratives can seep into American public discourse ahead of the 2020 election even after being flagged by intelligence officials as the product of a concerted Russian effort. Russia has also published disinformation under the guise of legitimate news stories, U.S. officials say, reflecting something of a shift in tactics from 2016, when Russia relied on a social media campaign to sow discord and orchestrated the release of stolen Democratic emails to boost Trump's candidacy.

The White House did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Monday. But the Biden campaign accused Trump of having “habitually attacked the sovereignty of American elections,” including by “attempting to coerce his Ukrainian counterpart into spreading conclusively-disproved lies.”

That is a reference to a July 2019 phone call in which Trump encouraged his Ukraine counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, to investigate unsubstantiated corruption allegations against Biden and his son. The call was at the center of the impeachment case against Trump that ended with his acquittal by the Senate in February.

“Donald Trump is the most hostile president to American democracy in our history,” Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in the statement.

Andrii Derkach, a member of Ukraine's parliament and a 1993 graduate of a Russian spy academy who long has aired corruption allegations against Biden and his son, released this year what he says are recordings of conversation between Poroshenko and Biden when Biden was vice president during the Obama administration. That effort was flagged in a U.S. intelligence assessment earlier this month that warned of Russian interference in the upcoming election, and specifically efforts to denigrate Biden.

“For example, pro-Russia Ukrainian parliamentarian Andriy Derkach is spreading claims about corruption — including through publicizing leaked phone calls — to undermine former Vice President Biden’s candidacy and the Democratic Party,” said the statement from William Evanina, the U.S. government’s chief counterintelligence official.

In the conversation retweeted Sunday night by Trump, Poroshenko can be heard telling Biden that he had accepted the resignation of prosecutor Viktor Shokin “despite of the fact that we didn’t have any corruption charges, we don’t have any information about him doing something wrong.”

The Twitter user whom Trump retweeted posted that the leaked conversation revealed that “Shokin was not corrupt” and that there was no information to suggest he had done anything wrong, or that he had lost the support of powerful figures in Ukraine.

An anti-Biden narrative pushed by Trump and his supporters alleges that Biden, as vice president, pressured Ukraine's government to fire Shokin because Shokin had led an investigation into Burisma, where Hunter Biden had a paid board seat.

But Biden's position on Shokin, who was seen by critics as soft on corruption, reflected the broader position of the U.S. government and was also supported by other Western governments and many in Ukraine. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens, and Hunter Biden has denied using his influence with his father to aid Burisma.

A White House summary of the conversation available online does show that Biden and Poroshenko spoke on Feb. 18, 2016. But Poroshenko has generally rejected the tapes disclosed by Derkach as a fabrication by pro-Russian forces in Ukraine.

___

Associated Press writer Deb Riechmann in Washington contributed to this report.

___

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump rule on transgender health blocked at the 11th hour

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a new regulation that would roll back health care protections for transgender people.

Local

Ely receives damage in derecho, but spared worst

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
While major damage was seen in the Cedar Rapids metro area and points north, the derecho’s impact goes all the way to the southern edge of Linn County.

News

Ely received damage in derecho, but spared the worst

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Ely was not free of damage from the derecho, but residents said they were spared the worst of it.

News

City provides update on storm recovery efforts

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Various city officials addressed the progress of cleanup efforts on Monday.

News

President Trump approves disaster declaration, planning visit

Updated: 43 minutes ago
President Donald Trump approved Iowa's request for federal disaster assistance and will visit the state on Tuesday.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump counters Biden with law-and-order message in Midwest

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is zeroing in on Midwest battleground states with a tough, law-and-order message to counter former Vice President Joe Biden’s show at the Democratic convention.

Local

Cedar Rapids crews still working on clearing ‘staggering amount’ of debris

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Cedar Rapids officials are coordinating various city and other agencies to continue cleanup efforts, according to information shared at a briefing on Monday.

National

Hostage suspect surrenders after 3 officers hurt in shootout

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A hostage situation ended peacefully Monday morning when a man and his mother exited a home near Austin, Texas, where a day earlier three police officers had been shot and wounded.

National

300 Pizza Huts, mostly dine-in locations, to close

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Up to 300 Pizza Hut restaurants will be closed, most of them dine-in locations not well suited for carryout and delivery at a time when millions of people are sheltering and eating at home.

News

With no power for seven days, some Cedar Rapids families rely on community resources for food

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
Pamela Smith says she had to throw out $400 dollars worth of food after not having power for days. Now her family of seven is turning to places like city-run neighborhood resource centers for food and assistance. Five centers were set up Monday across Cedar Rapids.