Southwest Arterial in Dubuque opens after lengthy development

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A decades-long road project in Dubuque County is complete as of Monday, according to transportation department officials.

The Southwest Arterial, which carries U.S. Highway 52 between U.S. Highway 20 and U.S. Highway 61/151, is open to traffic. An interchange for Cascade Road and English Mill Road, still need additional work done following storm damage on Monday, August 10.

The project was a joint effort of the Iowa Department of Transportation, City of Dubuque, Dubuque County, among other partners.

