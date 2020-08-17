Resources available for residents impacted by derecho; Trump to visit Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Gov. Kim Reynolds hosted a press conference on Monday to give an update on recovery efforts across the state with officials from FEMA and Alliant Energy.

Reynolds formally requested an expedited presidential major disaster declaration on Monday for areas impacted by last week’s derecho. The request was officially approved by President Donald Trump Monday afternoon.

KCRG has also confirmed that Trump will be visiting Cedar Rapids on Tuesday to view the devastating storm’s impact firsthand.

Just approved (and fast) the FULL Emergency Declaration for the Great State of Iowa. They got hit hard by record setting winds. Thank you to @SenJoniErnst, @ChuckGrassley, and Governor Kim Reynolds. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2020

On Sunday, U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) joined the Iowa federal delegation in supporting the expedited presidential disaster declaration, in addition to sending a letter to Trump urging him to approve the declaration.

Finkenauer released a statement on Monday that says the approval of the disaster declaration by Trump is “an important step toward recovering from last week’s devastating storm and ensuring eastern Iowa families and communities are made whole.”

Estimated wind speeds along the path of the derecho on Monday, August 10, 2020, according to National Weather Service meteorologists. (Courtesy: Quad Cities National Weather Service)

“I appreciate the president’s recognition of the severity of the damage and distress caused by the derecho storm, and his swift approval of the federal resources that families, farmers, local governments and utilities will need to overcome it,” Finkenauer said. “This has been a disaster unlike any in memory, and I’ve been inspired at every turn by Iowans’ strength, determination and neighborliness in the face of overwhelming hardship. The federal aid now on its way to Iowa will help us further advance our recovery from this terrible disaster and rebuild stronger than before.”

Cleanup efforts continue in Iowa for a second week, as the Iowa National Guard reports it has cleared approximately 2.25 million pounds of debris.

Terry Kouba, senior vice president at Alliant Energy, also shared an update during the news conference on the company’s efforts to restore power to the more than 240,000 customers who were powerless after the storm.

“Our teams – and teams joining us from around the country – are working day and night to make power available to the majority of customers across the state by the end of the day on Tuesday, August 18. That means by midnight on Tuesday evening, at least 90% of our customers who were impacted by Monday’s storm and high winds will have power available to them. And we are working quickly and safely to make that happen even faster,” Kouba said in a statement.

Local Alliant Energy employees have been working side-by-side with employees from across Iowa, Wisconsin and the country, as well as ITC Midwest and the Iowa National Guard.

“We will not rest until each and every customer has power available to them,” Kouba added.

Appreciate @alliantenergy’s linemen and women working to restore power in Linn County and across the region. Even met one crew who came down from Canada! pic.twitter.com/RhKz5bAjDp — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) August 17, 2020

Alliant reported on Monday that power has been restored to 72% of homes and businesses that lost power due to last week’s derecho.

Customers who still do not have power are encouraged to check their meter boxes and the pole that comes out of it. If the pole or meter socket is damaged, then an electrician will need to make repairs so that Alliant can reconnect power.

Resources available for those impacted by last week’s storm:

State and local resources were made available on Monday for anyone in need of financial or clean-up assistance due to the Aug. 10 storm.

The Iowa Department of Human Resources has several programs available to those impacted by the storm. Visit their website for more information on the available programs.

The Iowa Individual Disaster Assistance Grant Program is another available resource, which offers grants to families whose household income is at 200% or less of the federal poverty level. Each qualifying household may receive up to $5,000. Visit this link to obtain a form. Completed forms can be dropped off at the Hawkeye Area Community Action Program.

Funds received from the Iowa Individual Disaster Assistance Grant Program can be used for home and automotive repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses.

The United Way of Johnson and Washington Counties has also coordinated local efforts by connecting individuals or families facing losses from the storm with the appropriate local resources. Anyone interested in contacting the United Way of Johnson and Washington Counties can do so by calling (319) 338-7823, texting your ZIP code to 898211, or by visiting 211iowa.org.

In addition, the United Way of Johnson and Washington Counties has also established a local Community Disaster Relief Fund, which will see funds distributed to individuals or families who are facing a crisis.

Anyone interested in contributing to relief efforts in eastern Iowa can visit the websites of the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation, United Way of East Central Iowa and United Way of Johnson and Washington Counties for more information.

The City of Iowa City has also implemented new measures to help the city clean up.

City crews will be making two passes down city streets to pickup storm debris left at the curb.

In addition to the local landfill, the City has also opened a second storm debris drop-off site at 1200 South Riverside Drive.

More information about the City of Iowa City’s cleanup efforts can be found on its website.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.