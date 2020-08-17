President Trump to visit Cedar Rapids Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9 has confirmed that President Donald Trump will be in Cedar Rapids Tuesday to tour damage following the derecho that moved through the state a week ago.

The White House said the president will meet with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to discuss local, state and federal response to the disaster.

Details of the visit are expected to be released later Monday.

On Monday, the President announced he had approved a federal Presidential Major Disaster Declaration following a request from Governor Reynolds over the weekend.

