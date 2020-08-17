Advertisement

Overall pretty nice today, slight shower chance far south

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today’s weather looks good overall as another cold front pushes south across the area. In most areas, this will only result in scattered clouds, though an isolated shower or storm may try to flare up over far southern sections in the afternoon. Plan on highs into the lower 80s. Tonight, temperatures fall back down to the 50s for everyone with lower 50s possible in a few spots. Looking ahead, this is essentially a dry week as high pressure builds in from the northwest and parks on us. As high pressure moves away late in the week, there could feasibly be a few scattered storms around by the weekend.

