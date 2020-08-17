National Weather Service estimates peak derecho wind of 130 mph

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service have done additional surveying of the damage path from last Monday’s derecho, finding peak estimated wind speeds of 130 mph at one point in Linn County.

The agency said that a swath of winds through parts of Benton and Linn Counties was consistent with winds that were, at times, in the 110 to 130 mph range. Specifically, meteorologists pointed to a radio transmission tower north of Marion that collapsed, caused by estimated wind speeds around 130 mph.

The strongest measured wind gust in Monday’s storms was 112 mph at Midway in Linn County.

Estimates are considered preliminary, and the Quad Cities National Weather Service will likely release more information in the future.

One week ago today a derecho produced widespread very strong winds across portions of Iowa and Illinois. This map shows a preliminary, rough outline of where the strongest winds occurred. #iawx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/mqODLctzPD — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) August 17, 2020

