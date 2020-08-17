Mostly sunshine and quiet weather remain in place

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure takes control of the weather as a cold front slides east. Cooler and somewhat drier air settles in behind the system. Dew points should hover in the 50s for the next couple of days. Overnight lows drop into the 50s with highs near 80. Rain chance remains minimal with a slight chance of building for the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.