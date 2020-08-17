Linn County REC: Power restored to 96 percent of members

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative said it restored power to more than 1,300 members over the last 24 hours. That means 96 percent of its members have power again after last week’s storm.

Additionally, transmission power has been restored to all Linn County REC substations, so work to restore power continues as scattered outages remain with the highest concentration of outages being in rural Toddville, Palo and Center Point areas.

Linn County REC said its crews are working on individual outages in Linn (1,022), Johnson (40), Benton (49), and Cedar (3) Counties.

It also warned that members might have intermittent power outages over the next week as substations are returned to normal operations.

