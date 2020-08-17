Advertisement

“It’s restored my faith in humanity”: Residents in Wellington Heights trying to stay positive in storm aftermath

By Taylor Holt
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In the midst of all the chaos and clean-up, some community members in Wellington Heights took a moment to get to know each other.

Residents of one block say they’ve been out everyday cleaning their property and helping their neighbors clean, and clear the roads so people can get out. Sunday, after a long day of work, some homeowners decided to cook up some food for neighbors and take some time to enjoy each others company, something Robert Clark says people don’t do enough.

“It kind of restored my faith in humanity,” said Clarke.“The storm kind of taught us that we kind of all have been self absorbed into other things instead of just being around people, and that’s all you can do is take it one day at a time, and watch the progress come, and do what you can to help each other. If somebody needs help help them out.”

Clarke says although his home didn’t sustain too much damage, many other homes in the community did. Many there are also still without power. Clarke says they’ll be back out clearing debris in the coming days.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Linn-Mar school board to discuss delaying start of school year due to storm damage

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The district said it is considering delaying the start of the school year after last week's storm caused substantial damage to several buildings.

News

Out-of-state utility workers join cleanup efforts in Quad Cities

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Workers from around the country are traveling to Iowa to join the clean up effort.

News

Storm damage cleanup in Marshalltown brings back memories of 2018 tornado

Updated: 41 minutes ago
For people in Marshalltown, clean-up from last week's storm is bringing back memories of another disaster - the 2018 tornado. City leaders say this recovery may be even more difficult.

News

Gov. Reynolds formally requests expedited Presidential Major Disaster Declaration

Updated: 44 minutes ago
It includes a $4 billion dollar request for recovery for areas hit by the derecho.

News

Work to restore power continues a week after derecho storm

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Alliant Energy says it wants to have power back to a "significant amount" of customers by the end of the day Tuesday.

Latest News

News

‘Like hell’: People at Cedar Rapids apartment complex still without power, hot water, as they plead for more help

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
Residents at Westdale Court Apartments said they haven’t been just left in the dark but feel abandoned and forgotten in southwest Cedar Rapids.

News

Without power and hot water, Westdale Court residents demand more help

Updated: 7 hours ago
Residents say they haven’t been just left in the dark but abandoned, forgotten in southwest Cedar Rapids.

Local

Homeowners & professionals clean up area near Kennedy High School

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
In the storm, many schools were damaged and it’s delaying a return to Cedar Rapids classrooms, including Kennedy High School.

News

11-year-old cleaning up his neighborhood after storm

Updated: 8 hours ago
After riding out Monday’s derecho in their basement, one Cedar Rapids mom said her 11-year-old son wasted no time wanting to get out to help clean-up.

News

Wellington Heights community members take a break from clean up

Updated: 8 hours ago
Community in Wellington Heights say they are trying to stay positive in the midst storm cleanup

News

Cleaning up the area near a Cedar Rapids' school

Updated: 8 hours ago
In the storm many schools were damaged and it's delaying a return to Cedar Rapids classrooms.