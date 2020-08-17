“It’s restored my faith in humanity”: Residents in Wellington Heights trying to stay positive in storm aftermath

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In the midst of all the chaos and clean-up, some community members in Wellington Heights took a moment to get to know each other.

Residents of one block say they’ve been out everyday cleaning their property and helping their neighbors clean, and clear the roads so people can get out. Sunday, after a long day of work, some homeowners decided to cook up some food for neighbors and take some time to enjoy each others company, something Robert Clark says people don’t do enough.

“It kind of restored my faith in humanity,” said Clarke.“The storm kind of taught us that we kind of all have been self absorbed into other things instead of just being around people, and that’s all you can do is take it one day at a time, and watch the progress come, and do what you can to help each other. If somebody needs help help them out.”

Clarke says although his home didn’t sustain too much damage, many other homes in the community did. Many there are also still without power. Clarke says they’ll be back out clearing debris in the coming days.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.