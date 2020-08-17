Iowa National Guard clears almost 2.25 million pounds of debris so far

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cleanup efforts by Iowa National Guard members continue, with soldiers and airmen assisting in various roles around eastern Iowa.

The guard said on Monday that a total of almost 200 members from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 734th Regional Support Group, and the 185th Air Refueling Wing had been mobilized to the Cedar Rapids area as of August 14. The personnel have been using dump trucks, excavators, backhoes, skid loaders, and chainsaws to assist with local authorities to clear debris.

Guard members have removed around 135 truckloads of debris since Friday, which is the equivalent of around 2.25 million pounds. They have been responsible for clearing around 68 city blocks, with the focus on operations being on clearing areas near roads and power lines.

Aid from the guard is being coordinated through local emergency management agencies. Those who think their area needs support can request it via those offices.

Over the weekend, Soldiers with the 831st Engineer Company worked to clear downed trees to reach a substation that supplies power to parts of Cedar Rapids.



Over the weekend, Soldiers with the 831st Engineer Company worked to clear downed trees to reach a substation that supplies power to parts of Cedar Rapids.

