Iowa DNR investigating Sunday boat crash on the Mississippi River at LeClare

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Bureau is investigating a serious crash that occurred on August 16 at around 7 p.m. on the Mississippi River at LeClaire.

Officials said the crash involved a large black center-console boat and a blue and white 19-foot Bayliner runabout boat.

Investigators are asking the public for assistance in the case. Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact DNR Conservation Officer Travis Graves at (563) 349-8953 or Travis.Graves@dnr.iowa.gov.

The Iowa DNR said it would release more information about the crash later this week.

