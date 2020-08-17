Advertisement

‘Horrifying’ data glitch skews key Iowa coronavirus metrics

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A state agency says it is working to fix a data error on Iowa’s coronavirus website that artificially lowers the number of new confirmed cases and therefore downplays the severity of the current outbreak.

The glitch means the Iowa Department of Public Health has inadvertently been reporting fewer new infections and a smaller percentage of daily positive tests than is truly the case, according to Dana Jones, an Iowa City nurse practitioner who uncovered the problem.

Potentially thousands of coronavirus infections from recent weeks and months have instead been erroneously recorded as having happened in March, April, May and June, Jones said Monday.

"It's just horrifying. We have no idea what's going on, really," said Jones. "I don't know how much this changes the positivity rate but it is lower on the site than it truly is in reality."

The numbers are skewed because some people tested negative earlier but recently tested positive. Iowa's system has been recording their new positive results as having happened on the date when their original negative results were reported.

An Iowa Department of Public Health official acknowledged the glitch in an email to Jones Friday. He said a system-generated date on which test results were reported to the state stayed the same when an individual later tested positive.

"We recognize this is a problem and have been working on logic to handle it," wrote Rob Ramaekers, the lead epidemiologist in the department's surveillance unit. He added: "A similar situation is happening with the percent positive calculation. We have raised the issue and are actively working on fixing it."

Iowa's overall number of more than 52,600 who have tested positive since March is not affected — a per capita rate that is 17th highest among states and the highest in the Midwest, according to Johns Hopkins University. But the current curve looks flatter than it should and the recent rates of positive tests are lower than they should be, Jones said.

Des Moines Public Schools Admin Support Coordinator Sarah Holland installs a plexiglass shield in the office at Oak Park Elementary School, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Des Moines Public Schools Admin Support Coordinator Sarah Holland installs a plexiglass shield in the office at Oak Park Elementary School, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

School districts are relying on a 14-day positivity rate calculated by the state to determine whether they should reopen classrooms to students and teachers. Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered schools to provide at least 50% in-person instruction as long as the local positivity rate is below 15% — a threshold three to five times higher than many public health experts say is safe. So far, only a handful of districts meet that threshold.

Many districts had been considering starting the year with only virtual classes because of safety concerns tied to the pandemic, but the new mandate has encouraged them to adopt hybrid plans in which students attend in-person classes part-time. Some districts have pushed back their start dates to early September and are still deciding how to proceed.

Mike Beranek, the president of the Iowa State Education Association, a union representing teachers, said Monday that school districts should put their reopening decisions on hold until the data is fully corrected.

Jones tracked the case counts released by the state daily, and was baffled in recent weeks when cases from March, April and other earlier dates were routinely added without explanation. She believes thousands of cases may have been wrongly dated.

Amy McCoy, a spokeswoman for the public health department, said she hoped to have more information about the issue soon.

The number of reported coronavirus deaths in Iowa stood at 979 on Monday, and could exceed 1,000 this week. The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide, 283, is at its highest level since June 5.

Eli Perencevich, a top infectious disease researcher at the University of Iowa, said the state's target for reopening schools is dangerously high to begin with, and the data errors only make the situation worse. He said the state's case count was already artificially low because it excludes the results of antigen tests that some local hospitals use.

“There are a lot of small things like this that are adding up to huge things, where we are massively underestimating the cases in the state,” he said. “Both of those should be announced and corrected and cleared up immediately. There should be full accountability for this data because everyone is relying on this.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump rule on transgender health blocked at the 11th hour

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a new regulation that would roll back health care protections for transgender people.

Local

Ely receives damage in derecho, but spared worst

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
While major damage was seen in the Cedar Rapids metro area and points north, the derecho’s impact goes all the way to the southern edge of Linn County.

News

Ely received damage in derecho, but spared the worst

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Ely was not free of damage from the derecho, but residents said they were spared the worst of it.

News

City provides update on storm recovery efforts

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Various city officials addressed the progress of cleanup efforts on Monday.

News

President Trump approves disaster declaration, planning visit

Updated: 40 minutes ago
President Donald Trump approved Iowa's request for federal disaster assistance and will visit the state on Tuesday.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump counters Biden with law-and-order message in Midwest

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is zeroing in on Midwest battleground states with a tough, law-and-order message to counter former Vice President Joe Biden’s show at the Democratic convention.

Local

Cedar Rapids crews still working on clearing ‘staggering amount’ of debris

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Cedar Rapids officials are coordinating various city and other agencies to continue cleanup efforts, according to information shared at a briefing on Monday.

National

Hostage suspect surrenders after 3 officers hurt in shootout

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A hostage situation ended peacefully Monday morning when a man and his mother exited a home near Austin, Texas, where a day earlier three police officers had been shot and wounded.

National Politics

Trump retweets purported audio of Biden call with Ukraine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has retweeted an audio recording that U.S. intelligence officials have described as part of a Russian campaign to denigrate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

National

300 Pizza Huts, mostly dine-in locations, to close

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Up to 300 Pizza Hut restaurants will be closed, most of them dine-in locations not well suited for carryout and delivery at a time when millions of people are sheltering and eating at home.

News

With no power for seven days, some Cedar Rapids families rely on community resources for food

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
Pamela Smith says she had to throw out $400 dollars worth of food after not having power for days. Now her family of seven is turning to places like city-run neighborhood resource centers for food and assistance. Five centers were set up Monday across Cedar Rapids.