Gov. Reynolds to hold Monday afternoon briefing on storm recovery
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s governor will address storm recovery efforts following a tour of damaged areas in Linn County.
Gov. Kim Reynolds will speak to the media at the National Guard Armory at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, according to her office. Reynolds spent the day on Monday in the Cedar Rapids area.
The briefing will be carried on KCRG-TV9, KCRG.com, and the KCRG Facebook page.
