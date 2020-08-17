Gov. Reynolds to hold Monday afternoon briefing on storm recovery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s governor will address storm recovery efforts following a tour of damaged areas in Linn County.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will speak to the media at the National Guard Armory at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, according to her office. Reynolds spent the day on Monday in the Cedar Rapids area.

The briefing will be carried on KCRG-TV9, KCRG.com, and the KCRG Facebook page.

