Advertisement

Four more in Iowa Athletics test positive for COVID-19

University of Iowa Hawkeyes logo.
University of Iowa Hawkeyes logo.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Several more members of the University of Iowa Athletics Department tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus amid a large number of tests, according to school officials.

The department reported four positive tests for COVID-19 out of a total of 335 tests conducted between August 10 and August 16. A total of 51 people among coaches, staff, and athletes have tested positive for the disease since testing began in late May when department activities resumed. A total of 1,225 negative test results have been received.

The people who tested positive will be required to follow isolation protocols, and staff will conduct contact tracing to identify possible exposures.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hawkeyes

Big Ten puts hold on full-contact football practices

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
One of college sports’ biggest conferences issued a statement on Saturday indicating that football programs from its member universities will not be able to progress to the next phase in its rollout of football preseason camps.

Local

University of Iowa releases game day procedures & updates on football tickets

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
The updated 2020 football schedule came out on Wednesday for the University of Iowa, but on Friday the university announced guidelines for fans.

Hawkeyes

Buccaneers rookie Wirfs prepares to do part to help Brady

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT
|
By FRED GOODALL, Associated Press
Tristan Wirfs knows he has a critical role to play in helping Tom Brady transform the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into winners.

Hawkeyes

Five more in University of Iowa athletics test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
Several more people in the University of Iowa athletics program have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to school officials.

Latest News

Hawkeyes

Garza chooses to stay with the University of Iowa

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
One of Iowa men's basketball's major stars made his decision on Sunday afternoon.

Local

Iowa fan creates virtual Iowa Wave Facebook page

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Stein
Fans post a video or picture of themselves doing the Iowa Wave every Saturday at 1 p.m.

Hawkeyes

One additional case of COVID-19 in the Iowa Athletics program, officials say

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
Another person in the University of Iowa athletics program has tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to department officials.

Hawkeyes

One person in Iowa Athletics tests positive for COVID-19 last week

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
One more person associated with the University of Iowa’s athletic program has tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to school officials.

Hawkeyes

Hawkeyes hopeful football season will still happen

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:35 AM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Iowa is hopeful a football season will still happen.

Hawkeyes

Felicia Goodson starting foundation to help minority athletes

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:43 AM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Felicia Goodson, the mother of Iowa running back, Tyler Goodson, is in the process of starting a non-profit foundation to help universities with race relations.