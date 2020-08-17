Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency extends hours and days for storm recovery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - To assist residents of Linn County with an outlet for storm recovery efforts, Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency announced its extending its hours and days.

The Solid Waste Agency said these locations are updating their days and hours as follows:

The landfill location, 1954 County Home Road, Marion will be open 7:00am – 6:00pm Monday – Friday and 7:00am – 2:00pm Saturday & Sunday starting Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

The compost & yard waste location, 2250 A Street SW, Cedar Rapids will be open 8:00am – 4:00pm Monday – Friday, and 8:00am – 2:00pm Saturday.

Tree debris, yard waste, and garbage are accepted at the County Home Road location.

Tree debris and yard waste only (no garbage) are accepted at the A Street SW location.

The agency said fees will remain in place due to operational costs, but encouraged residents to keep receipts in case they can be submitted for insurance or disaster relief program reimbursement.

However, recycling has been suspended due to damage at the Resource Recovery building. Appliances, tires, scrap metal and glass can still be recycled at the County Home Road location.

Click here for a list of curbside collection or drop-off options for storm debris.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.