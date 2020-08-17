Cedar Rapids crews still working on clearing ‘staggering amount’ of debris

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids officials are coordinating various city and other agencies to continue cleanup efforts, according to information shared at a briefing on Monday.

Cedar Rapids City Manager Jeff Pomeranz spent time at the Monday briefing thanking not only city employees, but the workers from contractors, the state, nearby cities like Waterloo and Dubuque, and various relief organizations for their continued efforts toward recovery after last Monday’s devastating derecho. He also thanked the people who have volunteered to help their neighbors, or even complete strangers

“We’re so grateful for all of the work that’s being done in the community that we all care about and love to help our residents and this city heal and come back,” Pomeranz said.

Pomeranz, as of the midday Monday briefing, had not yet been contacted by President Donald Trump, who approved a presidential disaster declaration for parts of Iowa on Monday. Trump is planning on visiting Cedar Rapids to tour damage on Tuesday, according to White House officials.

Jan Winter, the city’s public works director, said that city crews are still focused on clearing debris from around critical infrastructure, particularly in an effort to ensure that emergency vehicles can move through the city’s neighborhoods. She reiterated that the city will pick up all tree debris from the curb, whether the damage is from public or private trees. Citizens do not need to have contractors haul it away; instead, it should be placed in the right-of-way as close to the curb as possible.

“There is a staggering amount of debris on our city streets,” Winter said. “It will take us some time to get everywhere, and we appreciate your patience as we continue to work through this.”

Storm debris can also be taken to a site at the old Cooper’s Mill location at the corner of F Avenue and First Street SW between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. each day.

Winter estimated around 50% of the traffic systems in the city had been restored to service, and efforts are ongoing to return the rest of them to working order.

Ongoing building inspections show fewer housing units uninhabitable

City officials continue to conduct inspections of the buildings in the city following the derecho, with the latest estimates showing a less dire picture than the initial numbers indicated.

Greg Smith, Cedar Rapids Fire Department Chief and the incident commander for the city’s disaster response, said that only around 200 housing units are now considered unsafe to occupy. Initial inspections put that number closer to 1,100, but secondary inspections removed placards from many homes, especially those which had implemented mitigation like the removal of a tree. Smith said that the secondary inspections are ongoing, so the numbers could still fluctuate.

Smith said that Cedar Rapids Police have not seen an increase in criminal activity in the city following the derecho. However, the total number of calls for service, both to 911 and the non-emergency line, are up 50% to 100%.

Working to help those most vulnerable

Officials said that additional focus has been put on helping populations most in need across the city.

Kristen Robinson, with the United Way, said that surveys will be given out to citizens who visit the five neighborhood resource centers. They will help give various agencies another way to assess the damage in the city, along with the need for food, transportation services, and the direction of other resources.

14 food sites have been set up around Linn County by various organizations, according to Robinson.

Smith said that the city is working to get vulnerable communities, like those at Cedar Terrace apartments, into available shelter space. As of Monday afternoon, 102 beds were available at the shelter in the Veteran’s Memorial Building in Cedar Rapids. 41 beds were open at the shelter in Palo.v

