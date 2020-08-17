Burn Ban in effect in Cedar Rapids as part of Emergency Proclamation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Burn Ban is now in effect in Cedar Rapids as downed trees, limbs and debris from last week’s derecho storm have piled up, dried out and the current hot dry weather continues.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said in a Facebook post that the risk of fire and poor air quality is a threat to public health, safety and welfare.

While the Burn Ban does not apply to outdoor cooking using charcoal, dry firewood, natural or propane gas, it does prohibit the burning of yard waste including storm debris, tree limbs, tree stumps and small wood fires.

