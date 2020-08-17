Alliant: Expecting 90% of affected customers in state to have power at end of Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Representatives for Alliant Energy reiterated in public briefings on Monday their goal of having the vast majority of their affected Iowa customers with the ability to receive electrical service by the end of Tuesday.

Joel Schmidt, with Alliant, said that “a majority of our customers” would have power by the end of Tuesday, with that number translating to around 90% when asked to clarify. As of 5:15 p.m., 65,532 customers in Alliant’s territory in Iowa are still without power following the derecho on Monday, August 10, out of 492,172 total customers. About 86.7% of their customers in the state currently have electrical service.

Percentages of customers with access to electrical service in the hardest-hit storm damage zones in eastern Iowa, though, are lower, as of Monday evening:

Benton County: 2,984 customers out, 55.3% have power.

Linn County: 43,923 customers out, 55.0% have power.

Marshall County: 5,255 customers out, 65.7% have power.

Tama County: 2,312 customers out, 56.4% have power.

“I know being without power is extremely challenging, and there’s nothing more we want than to get that power back and available to you and for all of the other parts of restoration that depend on power,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said that over 2,000 workers from the company and out-of-state providers are working to restore power. Of those, around 1,300 are in Cedar Rapids. An additional 400 workers are coming to Iowa on Monday, according to Alliant.

