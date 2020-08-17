Advertisement

Alliant Energy: Nearly 70 percent of customers now have power restored

Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Alliant Energy is reporting that it has restored power for nearly 70 percent of its customers who were impacted by last week’s storm.

In a Facebook post Alliant said the majority of its customers in Albion, Atkins and Blairstown now have power as the recovery efforts continue in eastern Iowa.

During the city of Cedar Rapids’ press conference Monday Alliant reported it has more than 2,000 employees working to restore power, with another 400 coming to the area Monday. As of 10 a.m. Alliant said Linn County has fewer than 40,000 without power.

Alliant and the Marion Food Pantry will also have volunteers giving out sandwiches at the Marion Square Plaza located at 1105 7th Avenue beginning at noon Monday.

This is Alliant’s latest update as the company continues to work towards its goal of restoring power for a majority of customers by Tuesday.

