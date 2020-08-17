311 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Iowa Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 311 more COVID-19 cases and four more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on August 17, the state’s data is showing a total of 52,617 COVID-19 cases and 979 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 2,543 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 561,224 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 283 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 31 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 85 are in the ICU and 33 are on ventilators.

