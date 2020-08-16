Advertisement

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa since March pushes past 52,000

A medical staff works with test samples from possible COVID-19 patients at a laboratory at the Eurnekian Ezeiza Hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
A medical staff works with test samples from possible COVID-19 patients at a laboratory at the Eurnekian Ezeiza Hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.(Natacha Pisarenko | AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Several hundred more Iowans were reported to have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, adding to a total that now exceeds 52,000 in the state.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 16, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 666 additional cases of COVID-19 since Saturday morning, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 52,306. 40,493 are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 124.

Two additional deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 975.

271 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a net increase of 10 since Saturday morning. 80 of those patients are in intensive care units, a net decrease of two. 34 patients require the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of one. The total number of hospitalized is at its highest level since June 5. However, state officials have warned that some hospitalization data may be skewed by some patients who were previously being treated at a long-term care facility being taken to a hospital following damage to their facility in Monday’s storms.

A total of 6,292 tests were reported by public and private labs during the last 24 hours. The positivity rate of tests during that reporting period was 10.6%, somewhat higher than the previous period’s 8.7%. A total of 558,681 tests for COVID-19 have been processed in Iowa since the beginning of the pandemic.

