Somewhat warmer as winds shift back to the west

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday will feature slightly warmer temperatures during the day, but without a very significant increase in humidity levels.

Dew point values will tick up a few degrees, but temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s by afternoon. Tonight brings a slight chance of a shower or storm by evening into the overnight, north of Highway 30. Most will miss out on this activity.

Conditions on Monday will be very similar to what the area saw on Saturday, with highs near 80, low humidity, and breezy northerly winds to keep things in place.

Following that, a slow warm-up can be expected toward the end of the work week, with highs returning to the mid 80s. A slight chance of showers and storms returns for Saturday, following by a modest cooldown afterward.

All in all, a fairly inactive pattern can be expected without a lot of chances for much-needed rainfall.

