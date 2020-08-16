Advertisement

Somewhat warmer as winds shift back to the west

By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday will feature slightly warmer temperatures during the day, but without a very significant increase in humidity levels.

Dew point values will tick up a few degrees, but temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s by afternoon. Tonight brings a slight chance of a shower or storm by evening into the overnight, north of Highway 30. Most will miss out on this activity.

Without air conditioning and need help? Click here for resources.

Conditions on Monday will be very similar to what the area saw on Saturday, with highs near 80, low humidity, and breezy northerly winds to keep things in place.

Following that, a slow warm-up can be expected toward the end of the work week, with highs returning to the mid 80s. A slight chance of showers and storms returns for Saturday, following by a modest cooldown afterward.

All in all, a fairly inactive pattern can be expected without a lot of chances for much-needed rainfall.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago
A little warmer to wrap up the weekend.

Forecast

Humidity levels stay low the rest of the weekend

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Northwest winds will continue to be breezy through the evening, but we will continue to be dry. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 21 hours ago
Quiet and dry weather ahead.

Local

‘I’ve never seen anything like this': Senator Grassley tours Eastern Iowa storm damage

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT
|
By Phil Reed
Senator Chuck Grassley surveyed the damage in Cedar Rapids Saturday morning. He toured the near the intersection of Blake Blvd and Grande Ave on the city’s southeast side.

Latest News

Forecast

Somewhat more pleasant air on the way

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:30 AM CDT
|
By Corey Thompson
A cold front that moved through overnight will allow somewhat cooler and notably drier air to move into the area, which is a refreshing change for those still without power.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:19 AM CDT
A cold front that moved through is bringing a more pleasant air mass.

Forecast

Scattered rain & storms move through overnight

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Warm temperatures continue through the evening. Our next system will push into the area tonight bringing scattered showers and storms.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT
Scattered rain and general thunderstorms possible overnight.

Forecast

Well into the 80s today, rain possible tonight

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:42 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a warm day with highs well into the 80s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:41 AM CDT
Plan on a warm day with highs well into the 80s.