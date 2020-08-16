Slight chance of rain overnight, many will stay dry

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overnight tonight, a small system will be pushing through the area that could prompt a slight chance of rain and storms overnight through the morning on Monday. This will be very similar to Saturday, where not everyone will see rain. Drier air may also inhibit those chances in some locations as well. Temperatures will be in the low 60s overnight. Tomorrow, our winds will shift to the north and northwest, allowing a cooler breeze to move in. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity levels continue to stay low throughout the week and mainly dry until Friday.

