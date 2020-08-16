Advertisement

Police: Multiple people shot, some fatally, in separate Cincinnati shootings

Police said the shootings seem to be separate incidents.
Police said the shootings seem to be separate incidents.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) — At least 18 people were shot, including four killed, as gunfire erupted in several places around the city overnight, authorities said Sunday.

Officers responded just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday to the Avondale neighborhood and found 21-year-old Antonio Blair with gunshot wounds, police said in a statement. He was taken to University Hospital and died there, they said. Three other gunshot victims were also taken to the hospital.

At about 2:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of gunfire in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood where 10 people were shot, police said. One died at the scene and another at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center; they were identified in a statement as 34-year-old Robert Rogers and 30-year-old Jaquiez Grant.

Three people were shot at about midnight Saturday in the Walnut Hills neighborhood, about a block away from the Harriet Beecher Stowe house, police said.

News outlets reported the shootings took place within 60 to 90 minutes of each other, but Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate told reporters that they "seem to be separate independent incidents but horrific and tragic."

Police didn't immediately provide details about the fourth fatal shooting but confirmed that it occurred on the city's West End, where television news reports indicated that one person was shot later Sunday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was immediately available in any of the cases.

"One extremely violent night in the city of Cincinnati. Looking at possibly 17 victims, up to four that could be fatal at this time. Why? That's going to be the question," Neudigate had said before the fourth shooting was announced.

Cincinnati's police chief later Sunday called the level of violence "unacceptable."

"I am calling on all citizens of this great city to say enough is enough! We must not sit by silently and say we can't do anything to end gun violence," Chief Eliot Isaac said in a statement. "We all have a moral obligation to stop the violence and stop the killing in our communities."

Police said the department would shift officers from other assignments to beef up the number of uniformed officers in the affected communities and would call on federal prosecutors and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives "to focus on repeat shooters and aggressively bring illegal gun charges."

Mayor John Cranley called it "senseless gun violence that ruined lives and will cause immeasurable suffering" at a time the city was facing "unprecedented circumstances and challenges" in fighting crime during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the city has seen an uptick as people gather in private homes and public places when the bars close.

"Guns are far too prevalent at these gatherings. Please do not attend gatherings because you could end up as an innocent victim," he said in a statement.

He stressed, however, that those firing were responsible for the shootings — which he called "attempted or actual murder" — and vowed to bring them to justice.

"I am also calling on everyone to help put an end this culture of resolving personal disputes with guns as well as to reduce the far too prevalent availability of illegal guns on our streets," he said. "The very sad reality is people are getting in trouble when they have nowhere to go and nothing to do."

In July, the Enquirer reported that the city had experienced a rise in shootings and homicides from gun violence during the first half of the year as compared to the same time period in 2019.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Telephone service begins between UAE and Israel amid deal

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Telephone service between the United Arab Emirates and Israel has begun as the two countries opened diplomatic ties.

National

Chief: Protesters vandalize Minneapolis police precinct

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The police chief of Minneapolis says protesters have vandalized a precinct office and targeted officers with fireworks.

National Politics

White House’s Meadows says he accepts Harris eligible for VP

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Sunday he accepts that Sen. Kamala Harris is eligible to serve as vice president.

National

Texas National Guard soldier dies in training at Fort Hood

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Texas Military Department says a Texas Army National Guard soldier has died during a training exercise at Fort Hood.

Iowa

Carson King Foundation, “Iowa Love” partner on T-shirt fundraiser for derecho recovery

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Carson King Foundation and apparel maker “Iowa Love” are partnering on a T-shirt fundraiser for the recovery efforts across Iowa following Monday’s derecho storm.

Latest News

National Politics

House Democrats summon postal leaders to hearing on mail delays

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The House Oversight and Reform Committee said it wants to hear from new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and from the chair of the Postal Service board of governors, Robert Duncan.

National

‘My baby didn’t deserve this’: Mother shares heartbreak after 5-year-old fatally shot in N.C.

Updated: 1 hour ago
A family is grieving for a 5-year-old boy who was shot to death in North Carolina.

Local

Nearly 69% of ITC’s damaged power transmission lines repaired

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A Cedar Rapids-based company responsible for thousands of miles of electrical transmission lines in Iowa has made significant progress on repairs to storm-damaged lines.

Iowa

Emmetsburg man arrested in connection to the death of Washington man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
27-year-old Rollin Bontrager's body was found in a lake near Ruthven on July 22.

Local

Man killed in shooting described as homicide in Waterloo

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
One person is dead after a late-night shooting in Waterloo on Saturday.