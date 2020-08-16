Operation BBQ Relief to offer hot meals at 10 Cedar Rapids locations
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Disaster Relief Organization Operation BBQ Relief will serve 500 hot meals to those in need Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 11 locations.
Operation BBQ Relief said in a Facebook post the meals are being provided by Operation BBQ Relief and several Corridor area restaurants.
The locations are:
- Downtown Public Library (450 5th Avenue SE)
- Ladd Library (3750 Williams Blvd SW)
- NW Recreation Center (1340 11th Street NW)
- Jane Boyd Community House (943 14th Ave SE)
- Taylor Elementary School (720 7th Avenue SW)
- Roosevelt Middle School (300 13th Street NW)
- Grant Elementary School (254 Outlook Drive SW)
- Johnson STEAM Academy (355 18th Street SE)
- Nixon Elementary School (200 Nixon Drive, Hiawatha)
- Jefferson School (1243 20th Street SW)
- Polk Alternative Education Center (1500 B Avenue NE)
Operation BBQ is also asking for volunteers to sign up using their app, rather than self deploying.
