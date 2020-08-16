Operation BBQ Relief to offer hot meals at 10 Cedar Rapids locations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Disaster Relief Organization Operation BBQ Relief will serve 500 hot meals to those in need Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 11 locations.

Operation BBQ Relief said in a Facebook post the meals are being provided by Operation BBQ Relief and several Corridor area restaurants.

The locations are:

Downtown Public Library (450 5th Avenue SE)

Ladd Library (3750 Williams Blvd SW)

NW Recreation Center (1340 11th Street NW)

Jane Boyd Community House (943 14th Ave SE)

Taylor Elementary School (720 7th Avenue SW)

Roosevelt Middle School (300 13th Street NW)

Grant Elementary School (254 Outlook Drive SW)

Johnson STEAM Academy (355 18th Street SE)

Nixon Elementary School (200 Nixon Drive, Hiawatha)

Jefferson School (1243 20th Street SW)

Polk Alternative Education Center (1500 B Avenue NE)

Operation BBQ is also asking for volunteers to sign up using their app, rather than self deploying.

