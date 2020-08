CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several groups were handing out food Saturday, and that includes Operation BBQ in Cedar Rapids

A free lunch at Taylor Elementary is one of three they hosted today in conjunction with the Zach Johnson Foundation. They will have lunches from noon to 2 p.m. and dinners from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at sites across the metro area tomorrow.

