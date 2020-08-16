Number of customers without power in Iowa drops below 100,000

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More customers have been reconnected to electricity, as utility companies continue in the aftermath of Monday’s widespread damaging winds.

As of 9:20 a.m., 93,004 customers among Alliant Energy, MidAmerican Energy, and various rural electric cooperatives are still without power, six days after the derecho cut a path through Iowa. At around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, 135,169 were without power.

49,227 Alliant customers in Linn County are still without power, an improvement over Saturday morning’s 61,881. This represents about half of Alliant’s user base in the county. Company officials said that they hope to make more progress on Sunday, with a “significant number of customers” to be back with power by the end of the day on Tuesday, August 18.

2,629 Linn County REC customers are without power in the county. Company officials said they expect one of their two remaining unpowered substations to be energized today. 95 linemen are working with the group to restore electricity.

9:20 a.m. outage totals with links to their outage maps:

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.