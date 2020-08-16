Advertisement

Newsweek apologizes for op-ed questioning Harris’ eligibility

Former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., looks up as she signs required documents for receiving the Democratic nomination for President and Vice President of the United States in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.
Former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., looks up as she signs required documents for receiving the Democratic nomination for President and Vice President of the United States in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Newsweek has apologized for an op-ed that questioned Sen. Kamala Harris’ U.S. citizenship and her eligibility to be Joe Biden’s running mate, a false and racist conspiracy theory which President Donald Trump has not dismissed.

“This op-ed is being used by some as a tool to perpetuate racism and xenophobia. We apologize,” read Newsweek’s editor’s note on Friday, which replaced the magazine’s earlier detailed defense of the op-ed.

"We entirely failed to anticipate the ways in which the essay would be interpreted, distorted and weaponized," read the apology, signed by Josh Hammer, opinion editor, and Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief. But they ended the note by saying that the op-ed would remain on the site, with their note attached.

The op-ed was written by John Eastman, a conservative attorney who argues that the U.S. Constitution doesn't grant birthright citizenship. Eastman sowed doubt about Harris' eligibility based on her parents' immigration status. Harris' mother was born in India and her father was born in Jamaica.

Newsweek earlier defended the piece, arguing that Eastman "was focusing on a long-standing, somewhat arcane legal debate" about the 14th Amendment and not trying to "ignite a racist conspiracy theory around Kamala Harris' candidacy."

But the theory is false. Harris, who was tapped by Joe Biden to serve as his running mate on the Democratic ticket, was born in Oakland, California, and is eligible for both the vice presidency and presidency under the constitutional requirements. The question is not even considered complex, according to constitutional lawyers.

Trump built his political career on questioning a political opponent's legitimacy. He was a high-profile force behind the "birther movement" — the lie that questioned whether President Barack Obama, the nation's first Black president, was eligible to serve. Only after mounting pressure during his 2016 campaign did Trump disavow the claims.

Asked about the matter at the White House on Thursday, Trump told reporters he had "heard" rumors that Harris does not meet the requirement to serve in the White House. The president said he considered the rumors "very serious."

Trump was asked to revisit the topic during a news conference on Saturday. He refused to say whether he believes the California-born senator does or doesn't meet the constitutional requirements of the office he holds.

“I have nothing to do with it. I read something about it,” Trump said. He added: “It’s not something that bothers me. ... It’s not something that we will be pursuing.” Asked point blank if Harris is eligible, Trump replied: “I just told you. I have not got into it in great detail.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Telephone service begins between UAE and Israel amid deal

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Telephone service between the United Arab Emirates and Israel has begun as the two countries opened diplomatic ties.

National

Chief: Protesters vandalize Minneapolis police precinct

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The police chief of Minneapolis says protesters have vandalized a precinct office and targeted officers with fireworks.

National Politics

White House’s Meadows says he accepts Harris eligible for VP

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Sunday he accepts that Sen. Kamala Harris is eligible to serve as vice president.

National

Texas National Guard soldier dies in training at Fort Hood

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Texas Military Department says a Texas Army National Guard soldier has died during a training exercise at Fort Hood.

Iowa

Carson King Foundation, “Iowa Love” partner on T-shirt fundraiser for derecho recovery

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Carson King Foundation and apparel maker “Iowa Love” are partnering on a T-shirt fundraiser for the recovery efforts across Iowa following Monday’s derecho storm.

Latest News

National Politics

House Democrats summon postal leaders to hearing on mail delays

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The House Oversight and Reform Committee said it wants to hear from new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and from the chair of the Postal Service board of governors, Robert Duncan.

National

Police: Multiple people shot, some fatally, in separate Cincinnati shootings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Cincinnati said multiple people were shot at separate locations.

National

‘My baby didn’t deserve this’: Mother shares heartbreak after 5-year-old fatally shot in N.C.

Updated: 1 hour ago
A family is grieving for a 5-year-old boy who was shot to death in North Carolina.

Local

Nearly 69% of ITC’s damaged power transmission lines repaired

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A Cedar Rapids-based company responsible for thousands of miles of electrical transmission lines in Iowa has made significant progress on repairs to storm-damaged lines.

Iowa

Emmetsburg man arrested in connection to the death of Washington man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
27-year-old Rollin Bontrager's body was found in a lake near Ruthven on July 22.

Local

Man killed in shooting described as homicide in Waterloo

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
One person is dead after a late-night shooting in Waterloo on Saturday.