Neighbors in Cedar Rapids crowdsource donations

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A group of neighbors from North Liberty showed up at four locations in Cedar Rapids and Mount Vernon Saturday.

They were able to raise 8-thousand dollars on Venmo to buy food, water, batteries and diapers to hand out today. Those diapers were the first item snatched up. TV9 found Darlene Crawford there getting supplies that she plans to pass out to her neighbors who are still without power.

“I’m not letting nothing stop me. I don’t care if I only got some crackers and some peanut butter I’ll be alright, I’m giving it so they can know somebody cares,” said Crawford.

”One of our big efforts was buying alot of diapers and a lot of wipes since they can’t wash their hands with running water,” said Melissa Schilling, who organized the giveaway.

The group hopes to come back again with fresh dairy and meats once power is restored.

