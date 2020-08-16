Advertisement

Nearly 69% of ITC’s damaged power transmission lines repaired

(Charlie Grant/KCRG-TV9)
(Charlie Grant/KCRG-TV9)(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids-based company responsible for thousands of miles of electrical transmission lines in Iowa has made significant progress on repairs to storm-damaged lines.

ITC Midwest said on Sunday that, as of 6:00 a.m., it had completed repairs on 836 miles of 69 kilovolt and greater transmission lines that were put out of service due to Monday’s derecho. A total of 1,215 miles of line were out of service following the storm, leaving 379 miles left to repair.

Linn County has the largest remaining number of miles to repair, with 161 miles awaiting completion. Benton, Boone, Jasper, Jones, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Story, and Tama counties all have lines yet to repair. Repairs in Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Dallas, Grundy, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hardin, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Keokuk, Muscatine, Scott, Wapello, and Washington counties have been completed, according to the company.

ITC operates transmission lines that bring power to substations operated by companies like Alliant Energy, which then provide power to homes and businesses.

