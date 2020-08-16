Monday’s derecho destroys a popular Benton County attraction

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular Benton county attraction is closed for the season because of damage from Monday’s storm.

Workers at the sunflower experience at Pheasant Run Farm said the storm knocked all of their sunflowers flat.

The flowers will likely die soon. Workers said they were in the field when the storm hit, and had to take shelter in their cars. While they are disappointed about their crops, they said some have it much worse.

“The important thing for us is our family’s safe, and we’re able to go home at night,” said owner Eric Franzeburg. “Have a roof over our head. Don’t have to be concerned about a leaking roof or a tree sitting under our house.”

They plan on opening back up next year.

