Man killed in shooting described as homicide in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead after a late-night shooting in Waterloo on Saturday.

At around 11:42 p.m. on Saturday, the Waterloo Police Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a shooting at 556 Adrian Street. Police located a 49-year-old man at the scene who had apparently been shot.

The man was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital and was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released by law enforcement officials.

Police are treating the death as a homicide. An autopsy of the victim will be conducted by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.