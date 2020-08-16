Linn County REC: Power restored to 95 percent of members as of Sunday afternoon

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) – Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative has restored power to 95 percent of its members as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Linn County REC said 1,244 outages remain in Linn County, 213 in Johnson County, 109 in Benton County and 8 in Cedar County. There is one substation left waiting to be energized by Linn County REC’s transmission provider.

There are still 95 linemen working on the restoration efforts. Linn County REC said that number is triple the amount that respond to an average outage, and includes outside crews from 8 different electric cooperatives from Iowa, Minnesota and Missouri.

Leaders with Linn County REC also warned members that there may be intermittent outages over the next week as crews restore substations to normal operations.

