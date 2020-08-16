Advertisement

Josephine weakens, Kyle no longer a tropical storm

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Josephine weakened early Sunday and the system named Kyle became a post-tropical cyclone.
Forecasters say Tropical Storm Josephine weakened early Sunday and the system named Kyle became a post-tropical cyclone.(NHC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Josephine weakened to a tropical depression Sunday morning and the system named Kyle became a post-tropical cyclone, forecasters said.

Josephine's maximum sustained winds decreased to around 35 mph (55 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. EDT advisory.

Kyle was far off the East Coast of the continental U.S. — centered about 545 miles (880 kilometers) southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, Canada. Josephine was located 155 miles (250 kilometers) northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Forecasters said Josephine could become a remnant low or dissipate by Monday. Kyle was expected to fizzle out by Monday night.

Josephine was forecast to bring 1 to 3 inches (3 to 8 centimeters) of rain to parts of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

It's been an active Atlantic hurricane season and forecasters predict several more named storms are on the way.

So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine and Kyle have set records for being the earliest named Atlantic storms of their respective place in the alphabet. Only Hanna and Isaias this year have developed into hurricanes.

Before Kyle, the earliest "K-named" storm was Katrina, which formed Aug. 24, 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Isaias killed two people in the Caribbean earlier this month. Several others across multiple U.S. states were then killed when the storm made landfall in North Carolina and moved through the East Coast, leading to floods, tornadoes, fires, and widespread power outages.

Last month, Hurricane Hanna slammed the Texas Gulf Coast with high winds and rains that flooded streets and knocked out power across the region.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Telephone service begins between UAE and Israel amid deal

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Telephone service between the United Arab Emirates and Israel has begun as the two countries opened diplomatic ties.

National

Chief: Protesters vandalize Minneapolis police precinct

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The police chief of Minneapolis says protesters have vandalized a precinct office and targeted officers with fireworks.

National Politics

White House’s Meadows says he accepts Harris eligible for VP

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Sunday he accepts that Sen. Kamala Harris is eligible to serve as vice president.

National

Texas National Guard soldier dies in training at Fort Hood

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Texas Military Department says a Texas Army National Guard soldier has died during a training exercise at Fort Hood.

Iowa

Carson King Foundation, “Iowa Love” partner on T-shirt fundraiser for derecho recovery

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Carson King Foundation and apparel maker “Iowa Love” are partnering on a T-shirt fundraiser for the recovery efforts across Iowa following Monday’s derecho storm.

Latest News

National Politics

House Democrats summon postal leaders to hearing on mail delays

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The House Oversight and Reform Committee said it wants to hear from new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and from the chair of the Postal Service board of governors, Robert Duncan.

National

Police: Multiple people shot, some fatally, in separate Cincinnati shootings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Cincinnati said multiple people were shot at separate locations.

National

‘My baby didn’t deserve this’: Mother shares heartbreak after 5-year-old fatally shot in N.C.

Updated: 1 hour ago
A family is grieving for a 5-year-old boy who was shot to death in North Carolina.

Local

Nearly 69% of ITC’s damaged power transmission lines repaired

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A Cedar Rapids-based company responsible for thousands of miles of electrical transmission lines in Iowa has made significant progress on repairs to storm-damaged lines.

Iowa

Emmetsburg man arrested in connection to the death of Washington man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
27-year-old Rollin Bontrager's body was found in a lake near Ruthven on July 22.

Local

Man killed in shooting described as homicide in Waterloo

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
One person is dead after a late-night shooting in Waterloo on Saturday.