Five Neighborhood Resource Centers to open in Cedar Rapids Monday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids said it is opening five Neighborhood Resource Center sites on Monday to consolidate resident services.
These sites will initially provide food and updates on services for residents of Cedar Rapids. Additional supplies for clean-up and legal and mental health assistance will be added over time.
The sites will be located at:
- Ladd Library, 3750 Williams Blvd SW
- Northwest Recreation Center parking lot, 1340 11th St NW
- St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 1340 3rd Ave SE
- The ROC Center at 1202 10th Street SE
- Taylor Elementary School, 720 7th Ave SW
City employees and volunteers will operate the centers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Linn Area Partners Active in Disaster (LAPAID) organizations are coordinating the sites.
Editor’s Note: Cedar Rapids announced one of the locations previously reported (the Jane Boyd Community House parking lot, 943 14th Ave SE location) will not be used. The ROC Center at 1202 10th Street SE will now be used instead.
