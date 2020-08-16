Cedar Rapids Fire Department investigating fire at two-story home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department said it’s investigating a fire that occurred at a two-story residence located at 2608 Iris Avenue NW on Sunday at 11:33 a.m.

Officials said a neighbor who lives behind the house reported seeing flames on the back on the residence.

Firefighters said they were able to confirm that there were no occupants inside the home at the time of the fire. Smoke was found on the first and second floor and flames were found in the attic. Crews were able to extinguish the fire while ventilating the structure to prevent further fire and smoke damage.

There were no injuries during the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

